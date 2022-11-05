Opening of IT Academy to help accelerate transition to digital economy - SMBDA

5 November 2022 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The opening of IT Academy will contribute to the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) of Azerbaijan Samir Humbatov said at the opening ceremony, Trend reports.

According to him, the project will help accelerate the country's transition to the digital economy.

"SMBDA is also confident that it will significantly increase our competitiveness in the IT field, both in the domestic and foreign markets," Humbatov said.

He stressed that the SMBDA supports innovative entrepreneurs and exempts them from various taxes.

"The agency will continue to support initiatives that promote not only entrepreneurship but also human resource development," he added.

