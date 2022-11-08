Azerbaijan, Uzbek Central Banks discuss future co-op directions [PHOTO]

8 November 2022 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani and Uzbek Central Banks have discussed future directions of cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between the delegation of Uzbekistan's Central Bank, headed by Deputy Governor Behzod Hamrayev, with the delegation of Azerbaijan's Central Bank, which is on a visit to Uzbekistan.

"The delegation of the Central Bank that is on a visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan met with the delegation of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, headed by Behzod Hamraev, deputy Governor as part of the ‘2nd #Uzbekistan Economic Forum’ (#UEF22). The meeting participants exchanged opinions on future directions of cooperation between the Central Banks of #Azerbaijan and #Uzbekistan," CBA tweeted.

To note, Azerbaijan's Central Bank delegation is on a visit to Samarkand to participate in the 2nd #Uzbekistan Economic Forum, titled ‘People at the Heart of Economic Reforms’, being held on November 3-4, 2022.

The forum focuses on strategic priorities and provides extended discussions on macro stability, climate changes, the private sector and human capital, lessons learned, and translation of policy decisions to people and businesses.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ​​and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.

