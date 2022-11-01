AZPROMO, CCI France Russie eye cooperation prospects

1 November 2022 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI France Russie) have discussed opportunities for cooperation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, AZPROMO's representatives spoke about the favorable business and investment environment created in Azerbaijan and the agency's activities.

Moreover, an exchange of views took place between Azerbaijani companies and member companies of the chamber.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) was established in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy to attract foreign investment in the non-oil sector and encourage exports of non-oil products.

AZPROMO organizes various international events to achieve numerous goals set by the head of the state to develop the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, promote products in foreign markets, raise awareness of Azerbaijani products among foreign consumers, facilitate networking with local companies, support foreign companies that are keen to gather comprehensive information about the investment climate in Azerbaijan, and provide services to interested investors based on a 'single window' approach.

