Zangazur Corridor opens up immense opportunities for all countries in region - Pakistani research center

24 October 2022 09:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Zangazur Corridor will enhance Azerbaijan’s global outreach and economic development, Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director of the Pakistani Center for Global & Strategic Studies told Trend.

According to the expert, the opening up of the corridor will stimulate economic connectivity, regional transportation, and communication lines, as well as enhance cooperation in many other areas of mutual interest for the regional stakeholders.

“Even though the corridor does not cover a big area on the global map, it possesses great geopolitical importance and will have potential impact on the transport communication architecture of the region that has developed over recent decades. Thereby, the Corridor will create immense opportunities not only for Azerbaijan but also for Armenia, Iran, Georgia, Turkey, and Russia,” Akram noted.

As the expert rightly pointed out, the construction of second international airport in Karabakh, the Zangilan International Airport, holds significant importance as a part of reconstruction plan and fostering economic cooperation.

The airport, as a part of the Zangazur Corridor initiative, has great potential to boost the transit trade, he noted.

