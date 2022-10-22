Azerbaijan's Economic Council holds regular meeting

22 October 2022 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

A regular meeting of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan was held, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on October 22.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, at the meeting held on October 21 under the leadership of the Chairman of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, issues on the implementation of certain measures related to the acceleration of economic development in the liberated territories, including work related to the mechanism for stimulating investments, and organizing the activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone, were discussed.

The bills ‘On amendments to the Migration Code of Azerbaijan’ and ‘On amendments to the law of Azerbaijan ‘On banks’, the return (redemption) of a part of government bonds in circulation denominated in foreign currency, as well as a number of topical issues associated with the non-banking credit organization AgrarKredit CJSC were discussed in detail.

Besides, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Board Chairman of the AFEZ (Alat Free Economic Zone) Authority Valeh Alasgarov, Head of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov, and Board Chairman of AgrarKredit Mammad Musayev delivered reports.

As a result of the meeting, decisions were made on a number of projects related to the acceleration of economic development in the liberated territories and other issues under discussion, as well as instructions were given to the relevant structures.

