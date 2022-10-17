Azerbaijan mulls cooperation prospects with various financial institutions in USA [PHOTO]

17 October 2022 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has discussed prospects of cooperation with a number of financial institutions, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place between Azerbaijan's Central Bank delegation headed by its Board Chairman Taleh Kazimov and the management of Citibank, J.P.Morgan, BNY Mellon, Clearstream, ODDO BHF, and other financial institutions.

The discussion took place on the margins of the Central Bank delegation's business trip to the US.

"We discussed the status and prospects of cooperation at bilateral meetings held with the management of @Citibank, @jpmorgan, @BNYMellon, @Clearstream, @ODDO_BHF, and a number of financial institutions as part of the business trip to the #USA," Taleh Kazimov tweeted.

As part of the visit, the delegation also held a meeting with the World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde. During the meeting, they discussed the bank's strategy in Azerbaijan and the projects implemented with the bank's support.

"Today we met with Anna Bjerde (@bjerde_anna), Vice President of the World Bank (#WB) for Europe and Central Asia, discussed about the WB strategy on #Azerbaijan and the projects implemented with the support of the WB (@WorldBank)," Taleh Kazimov tweeted.

Moreover, the meeting was held with International Financial Corporation Regional Director for Europe Rana Karadsheh. The parties discussed IFC cooperation perspective's on Azerbaijan.

"We met with Rana Karadsheh as IFC Regional Director for #Europe (@IFC_ECA) and spoke about the IFC cooperation perspective's on #Azerbaijan and the projects implemented with the support of the IFC (@IFC_org)," Taleh Kazimov tweeted.

Note that the Azerbaijani Central Bank delegation arrived in the US to participate in the annual meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The delegation will participate in a number of events within the annual meetings, which will be held on October 12-18 in Washington.

Azerbaijan joined the WB in 1992. Since then, the bank has financed over 50 projects with total commitments of $4.4 billion. It started economic cooperation in Azerbaijan to help increase the country’s institutional capacity and build efficient oil reserves management. The WB has always supported the large-scale reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on September 18, 1992. Since Azerbaijan's induction into the organization, the IMF has implemented several programs in Azerbaijan that foster economic growth.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz