Mobile campus created in Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park [PHOTO]

A mobile campus has been created in Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park established in the Jabrayil District, Azernews reports.

Container-type dormitories, offices, a pharmacy, a warehouse, a store, a canteen, and other service facilities have been created on the campus, which occupies an area of 200 ha. In addition, the fencing of the camp has been completed.

Moreover, construction of a 40 MVA electrical substation and an administrative building has begun.

In the meantime, entrepreneurs show great interest in the industrial park. Thus, KAMAZ Leasing Azerbaijan LLC received the status of a resident and has already begun construction work. Six projects of entrepreneurs, wishing to become residents of the industrial park, with an investment value of more than AZN30 million ($17.6m) are also under consideration. Their implementation provides for the creation of more than 400 permanent workplaces.

Work is continuing in stages in the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park with the aim to revive Karabakh and develop its industrial potential.

Azerbaijan has five industrial zones, with the primary goal of ensuring the long-term development of the non-oil sector, creating and expanding new production areas in the country through the use of innovative technologies, and expanding the export map of these products.

The establishment of industrial parks is one of the areas with high potential for innovative economic development. Decrees were signed to establish the Aghdam Industrial Park (May 28, 2021) and the Araz Valley Economic Zone (October 4, 2021) in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

