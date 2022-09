17 September 2022 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The state budget expenditures of Azerbaijan on defense and national security is projected at 5.3 billion manat ($3.1 billion) in 2023, Trend reports citing the Finance Ministry's statement regarding the preliminary indicators of the consolidated and state budgets for 2023.

The forecasted figure exceeds 2022's indicator by 235.3 million manat ($138.2 million) or 4.6 percent.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz