Azerbaijan, Switzerland confident in further bolstering cooperation [PHOTO]

Azerbaijan and Switzerland have discussed the development of the relations between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Swiss Ambassador Muriel Peneveyre at the event dedicated to the Swiss National Day.

They noted that the expansion of ties, based on friendship and mutual trust, creates confidence in the further strengthening of cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland cooperate in various economic sectors. There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $457.2 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5 million and imports for $184.7 million.

