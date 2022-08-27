Investments in non-oil, gas sector up by 12.5 pct

27 August 2022 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of investments in Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector increased by 12.5 percent in January-July 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Meanwhile, investments in the oil and gas sector decreased by 15.5 percent in the first seven months of the year.

Some AZN7.3 billion ($4.2bn) were directed to fixed capital, which is 0.1 percent more than in the corresponding period of 2021.

Of this, AZN4.4 billion ($2.6bn) or 61.5 percent was spent on production areas, AZN2.3 billion ($1.3bn) or 32.3 percent on service areas, and AZN453.6 million ($266.8m) or 6.2 percent on the construction of residential buildings.

Furthermore, AZN5.4 billion ($3.1bn) or 74.3 percent of fixed assets were internal funds.

Some AZN5.1 billion ($3bn) or 70.9 percent of the funds directed to the fixed capital was spent on the construction and installation activities.

In the total value of fixed capital investments, funds of enterprises and organizations accounted for 54.4 percent, budget funds for 29.6 percent, personal funds for 7.8 percent, bank credits for 3.2 percent, and other funds for 5 percent.

Investments in the country’s oil and gas sector increased by 5.6 percent in 2021, while investments in the non-oil and gas sector in the country decreased by 9.6 percent.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz