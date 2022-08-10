Azerbaijan to create database of war veterans, families of martyrs

10 August 2022 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The centralized registration of war veterans and persons, who have been granted the status of martyrs and families of the martyrs, will be kept at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The relevant decisions are included within the "Procedure for maintaining the register of persons who have been granted the status of martyrs and families of martyrs" and the "Procedure for maintaining the register of war veterans" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decisions were made in order to ensure the implementation of the decrees of the Azerbaijani president dated June 17, 2021.

The main purpose of the registration is to create a unified information database about martyrs, their family members, disabled people, and war veterans, as well as the automatic collection, processing, storage, and search of relevant information about them.

The creation of a unified information database on martyrs, their family members, disabled people, and war veterans will allow in the future, when citizens apply to state bodies, to determine the status of the relevant categories of persons in real time, flexibly and proactively consider social security issues, the ministry said.