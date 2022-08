5 August 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has reinstated the insurance agent licenses of 13 individuals, Trend reports citing the CBA.

According to the bank, the decision was made on August 5 in accordance with the Law of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activities'.

Insurance agents have removed all the circumstances constituting cause for license suspension, the CBA said.

---

