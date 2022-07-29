Baku, Warsaw discuss SMBs cooperation opportunities [PHOTO]

29 July 2022 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Poland have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Chairman Orkhan Mammadov with Polish Ambassador Rafal Poborski.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed opportunities for joint projects and initiatives.

"Local #entrepreneurs are interested in exploring #Europe's #trade and #investment potential. Welcomed Mr. Rafal Poborski, Ambassador of #Poland to Azerbaijan at #KOBİA, and had a fruitful discussion on implementing joint initiatives for #SMEs and #startups of Azerbaijan and Poland," Mammadov wrote on his official Twitter page.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 21, 1992. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland was established on August 30, 2004, while the embassy of Poland in Azerbaijan was established on August 23, 2001. Azerbaijan and Poland are actively cooperating in various political, economic, and cultural spheres. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $111 million in 2021.

