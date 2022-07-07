Azerbaijan, CICA discuss cooperation issues [PHOTO]

7 July 2022 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the Conference on Interaction & Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion occurred during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov with a visiting delegation led by CICA's Executive Director Kairat Sarybay.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the cooperation between Azerbaijan and CICA as coordinators of the confidence-building measures in the sphere of security and the effective development of transport corridors.

The sides also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s participation in ongoing projects to enhance regional cooperation in transport and prospects for regional partnership.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security, and stability in Asia. It is a forum based on the recognition that there is a close link between peace, security, and stability in Asia and in the rest of the world. The member states, while affirming their commitment to the UN Charter, believe that peace and security in Asia can be achieved through dialogue and cooperation leading to a common indivisible area of security in Asia where all states co-exist peacefully and their peoples live in peace, freedom, and prosperity.

