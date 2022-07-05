Azerbaijan, IMF discuss country's financial stability, macroeconomic situation [PHOTO]

5 July 2022 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have discussed the macroeconomic situation and financial stability in the country, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Central Bank Chairman Taleh Kazimov with the IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"Kristalina Georgieva(@KGeorgieva), Managing Director of the IMF, Mr.Sharifov @maliyyegovaz and I discussed #macroeconomic situation and #financialstability in Azerbaijan, forecasts for 2022 and medium term, and priorities of the monetary and financial stability policies," Kazimov wrote on his official Twitter page.

Moreover, Taleh Kazimov spoke at a meeting of the World Bank (WB) Electoral Group and the Digital Finance Panel held as part of the meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Electoral Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We shared our views on the projects being implemented in Azerbaijan in this sphere and the prospects for further cooperation with these organizations," Kazimov wrote.

Azerbaijan joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on September 18, 1992. Since Azerbaijan's induction into the organization, the IMF has implemented several programs in Azerbaijan that foster economic growth.

