Azerbaijan, Israel ink air communication deal [PHOTO]

1 July 2022 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Ministry and the Israeli Transport and Road Safety Ministry have signed an agreement on air communication, Azernews reports.

The agreement was signed during Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev's working visit to Israel.

The signed document will facilitate the mutual visits of citizens of Azerbaijan and Israel and will have a positive impact on the development of tourism and cultural ties between the countries.

Israeli Minister Merav Michaeli expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries and praised the signed agreement. During the meeting held between the ministries, there was an exchange of views on cooperation in the field of transport between Azerbaijan and Israel.

During the visit to Israel, Rashad Nabiyev also held a number of bilateral meetings with various officials of Israel.

Tourism cooperation

Thus, a meeting was held with the Israeli Tourism Minister and Co-Chairman of the Israeli-Azerbaijani joint intergovernmental commission Yoel Razvozov.

Noting the potential for cooperation in the tourism sector, Rashad Nabiyev praised the activities of Azerbaijan’s Trade and Tourism Mission opened last year in Israel. Touching upon the large-scale transport and logistics projects underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and the opening of the Zangazur corridor, the minister briefed about the tourism opportunities in the Karabakh region.

In turn, recalling that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Azerbaijan, Yoel Razvozov underlined that over the past two years, cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries had reached a new level. He also stressed the need for more active development of partnership in all spheres.

Innovations, space cooperation

Rashad Nabiyev also held a meeting with Israel’s Innovation Authority Executive Director Dror Bin. The meeting included discussions in the “government cloud” and “e-government” setors.

Moreover, a meeting was held with Israeli Space Agency Director Uri Oron. During the meeting, the parties spoke about the broadcasting support provided to Israeli companies in the region of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa as part of cooperation with Azercosmos.

They also discussed prospects for cooperation with Israel’s space science industry and research centers.

Israeli agencies and companies were invited to participate in the International Congress of Astronautics slated for 2013 in Baku.

Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service under the Digital Development and Transport Ministry and well-known Israeli Technion University signed an agreement on the establishment of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center.

The center, to be established under the agreement, will train more than 1,000 professional specialists over the next three years. Training under the program will be conducted in Baku by the teaching staff of Technion University. Education at the center will be conducted in English and will be available to Azerbaijani citizens over 18 years of age. In addition, graduates will be given certificates from Technion University.

One of the main advantages of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center is the training of local trainers along with cyber security specialists.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz