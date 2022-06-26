Azerbaijan, IFC eye opportunities for cooperation in SMBs

26 June 2022 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the International Finance Corporation have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized businesses, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Agency for Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov with the International Finance Corporation's Regional Manager for the South Caucasus Ivana Fernandez Duarte held within the framework of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank Business Forum.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on joint initiatives in the field of SMBs.

Azerbaijan became a member of the IFC in 1995. Since then, IFC has implemented a range of advisory projects aimed at encouraging private sector growth and provided $250 million for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

