Energy minister in London to attend joint intergovernmental commission meeting

A delegation led by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is paying a visit to London to attend the fifth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK slated for June 14, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The parties are expected to discuss the work done since the 4th session of the Intergovernmental Commission, including cooperation on further improvement of the business environment, increasing investments, energy transition, digital economy, infrastructure, agriculture, and others.

The co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission are Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and UK Exports Minister Mike Freer.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different sectors of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The energy sector accounts for $28.8 billion out of $30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $667.8 in 2021.

