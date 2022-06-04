UAE's Masdar company talks readiness to implement larger projects in Azerbaijan

4 June 2022 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Masdar Clean Energy company (UAE) is ready to implement even larger projects and will continue to explore business opportunities in Azerbaijan, the company’s Acting Executive Director Fawaz Al Muharrami said, Trend reports.

Al Muharrami made the remark at a special session on 'Path to Zero Emissions: Developing the Green Energy Potential of the Liberated Territories' on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week in Azerbaijan’s Shusha [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] on June 4.

"We are also ready to work with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) on decarbonization projects and a number of other directions envisaged in the company's development strategy until 2035," he said.

According to him, it’s a great honor and pride for Masdar to carry out projects in Azerbaijan, including Karabakh.

"By implementing these projects, we’ll create new jobs in the liberated territories, and speed up the process of transforming the region into a green zone. We have a project to build a solar power plant in Garadagh with an installed capacity of 230 megawatts. This project will provide energy to 110,000 households, as well as will reduce emissions," Al Muharrami added.

