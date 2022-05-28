Azerbaijani oil prices slightly up

28 May 2022 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by 16 cents on May 27 compared to the previous price, settling at $125.91 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 27 amounted to $124.86 per barrel, up by 17 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $81.99 per barrel on May 27, rising by 94 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by 98 cents compared to the previous price and made up $119.67 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 28)

