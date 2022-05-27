Foreign journalists visit Aghdam Industrial Park [PHOTO]

27 May 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign journalists from over 10 countries visited the Aghdam Industrial Park, Azernews reports.

The guests were informed about the work done in the Aghdam Industrial Park, the business environment created for entrepreneurial activities there, and the applicable tax and customs benefits.

It was noted that the priority areas of the Industrial Park are the production of construction materials, packaging of agricultural products, production and processing of canned fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy products, feed, and fertilizers. Moreover, the organization of service areas has been identified. At present, 9 residents are registered in the Aghdam Industrial Park.

At the end of the tour, foreign media representatives got acquainted with the mobile camp built on 1.3 ha of the Industrial Park and the conditions created for workers there.

On May 28, 2021, the decree establishing the Aghdam Industrial Park was signed.

Aghdam's strategic and geographical location will expand the possibilities to turn it into an industrial center of the Karabakh region.

Aghdam was occupied by Armenian forces in the war in 1993. Azerbaijan regained control over the region under the November 10, 2020, trilateral ceasefire deal that ended the 44-day second Karabakh war.

Azerbaijan has five industrial zones, with the primary goal of ensuring the long-term development of the non-oil sector, creating and expanding new production areas in the country through the use of innovative technologies, and expanding the export map of these products.

The establishment of industrial parks is one of the areas with high potential for innovative economic development. In Azerbaijan's liberated territories, decrees were signed to establish the Aghdam Industrial Park (May 28, 2021) and the Araz Valley Economic Zone (October 4, 2021).

