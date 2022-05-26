Take Off Baku international startup summit starts within TEKNOFEST [PHOTO]

26 May 2022 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Take Off Baku international startup summit has started within the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, Trend reports.

The event is attended by 50 startups from 8 countries, including Azerbaijan.

The startup summit, being held in Baku with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey, will last until May 29, 2022.

Participating startups will present nine proposals in the field of education, five – in the field of 'Fintech', two – in healthcare, seven – in the 'smart city' field, two – in transport and logistics, two – in infrastructure and security, three – in entertainment, eight – in social, one – in Media and Ads, as well as eleven proposal were regarding other fields. Out of the overall submitted projects, 80 percent fall on software, while 20 percent – on hardware.

Before the official opening of the event, 50 startups were shown 11 master classes on 'Choosing the right segment in the market', 'Customer-oriented solutions', 'Pitching', 'Innovation and efficiency' and 'Functional startup team competency'.

The event will offer startups the opportunity to deliver a presentation, hold B2B meetings, meet with investors, as well as attend exhibitions and panel discussions.

The Startup Awards Ceremony will take place on May 28, 2022.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Technology, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

Trend News Agency, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews, Eastweststream, Today.Az and Turkic.World are official media partners of TEKNOFEST.

