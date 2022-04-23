By Trend

Georgia’s re-export of cars to Azerbaijan from January through March 2022 amounted to $50.8 million, which is an increase of 6.2 percent, compared to $47.8 million over the same period of 2021, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

However, the number of the re-exported cars from Georgia to Azerbaijan over the reporting period of 2022 decreased by 10.4 percent – from 7,193 to 6,438.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks first among the main importers of the re-exported cars from Georgia from January through March 2022, followed by Kazakhstan ($9.5 million), and Belgium ($8.3 million).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s re-export of cars over the first quarter of 2022 amounted to $94.8 million, which is an increase of 9.7 percent, compared to $86.4 million over the same period of 2021.

