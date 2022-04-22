Azerbaijani will build a new reservoir for water supply to the liberated Shusha city.

The remarks were made during a regular meeting organized by Azerbaijan’s working group on the preparation of a feasibility study and preliminary design documentation for the creation of a drinking water supply system for Azerbaijan’s Shusha city and nearby Dashalti village.

The meeting was attended by employees of the Azersu OJSC and other state organizations included in the working group.

During the meeting, the participants discussed urgent work and promising projects carried out to restore the drinking water supply to the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

Presentations on the impact of climate changes on water resources were also shown during the meeting, the report added.

The meeting participants stated that after the liberation of Shusha, the Kichik Kirs and Zarisli sources, providing the city with water, were rapidly rehabilitated, and repair and restoration work was carried out on the main pipelines and reservoirs.

Moreover, the participants noted that the ongoing construction and improvement works, and new residential and non-residential facilities in the city will significantly increase the demand for drinking water.

They noted that the performance of existing sources won’t be able to fully meet this demand in the summer season. Thus, it’s planned to use the water resources of the Zarisli river as an alternative source.

The participants added that to ensure a sustainable drinking water supply, taking into account the prospective development of Shusha, work continues on the design of a new reservoir in the riverbed.

The participants were also informed about the planned building of a pumping station and a pressure water pipeline 2.6 kilometers long to transport water from the reservoir, which will be created in the bed of the Zarisli river.

Moreover, they discussed perspective projects on the reconstruction of drinking water supply and sanitation systems in Shusha, the use of innovative technologies in this sphere, and environmental impact assessment.

Later, members of the working group inspected the construction site of the new reservoir and viewed the relief of the territory.

It should be noted that the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters was established in accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, for centralized resolution of issues in the Azerbaijani liberated territories.

Now Azerbaijan is restoring all the reservoirs that were under occupation - Khudafarin, the largest reservoir with a capacity of 1.6 billion cubic meters, Giz Galasi, Sugovushan, Khachin, Kondalanchay-1, Kondalanchay-2, Ashaghi Kondalanchay and Aghdamkand. The construction of a new reservoir - the Hakarichay reservoir is on the agenda.

The Sugovushan water reservoir and canal will be renovated as well. The length of the canal is 5.2 km, and after the repairs, it will be possible to supply water to a large area. The Khachinchay reservoir and a 7-km canal, which is right under Mount Farrukh, will also be renovated.

The reconstruction of the Tartarchay Left Bank canal, the water management complex of Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions, as well as the identification of water sources is also on the agenda.

Additionally, a new reservoir is to be built in either Zangilan or Gubadli region, and the construction of these canals will allow the opportunity to irrigate 10,000 hectares of land in the near future.

In short, the issue of land reclamation and irrigation in Azerbaijan is very acute today. Azerbaijan has a favorable climate and fertile land, which means that with the right approach and using advanced technology, the country will achieve its goals very soon.

--

