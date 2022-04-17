By Trend

Europe is frantically looking for a replacement for Russian gas. In this regard, one country expressed its readiness to become the very alternative in the field of gas supply for many countries, Trend reports citing Haber7.

"Azerbaijan, our brotherly country, is preparing to become an alternative for Switzerland in the context of the energy crisis. According to the statement of the Swiss Association of the gas industry, if the supply of Russian gas to Europe is stopped due to the conflict in Ukraine, Switzerland will also have to reduce its consumption. In the event of an energy crisis, Switzerland hopes to receive Azerbaijani gas.

