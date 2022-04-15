Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama have discussed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

Expressing satisfaction with the development of relations, the parties emphasized the importance of the Albanian prime minister’s visit to Azerbaijan in terms of expanding bilateral cooperation.

The sides underlined that energy cooperation is one of the main directions of Azerbaijani-Albanian relations. In this regard, they noted the importance of joint implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

Additionally, they discussed the strengthening of political ties between the two countries, and the prospects for expanding cooperation in trade and economic, energy, investment, tourism and other spheres.

It should be noted that Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit on April 14. On the same day, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Edi Rama held a one-on-one meeting.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Albania amounted to $4.9 million in 2021.

Both countries are predominantly Muslim and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Council of Europe. Relations between the two countries were established on September 23, 1992, after Azerbaijan gained independence from the Soviet Union.

Albania and Azerbaijan are developing economic and cultural ties. Albania supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

On November 26, 2019, an earthquake struck Albania's Durres region. The Azerbaijani government provided € 500,000 in humanitarian aid to Albania.

