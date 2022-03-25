By Trend

Azerbaijan will host the European eSports Championship-2022 as part of TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, President of Azerbaijan Cybersport Federation Ramil Aliyev said in an interview with Trend.

Aliyev said that the competitions will be organized in two disciplines in Baku, namely, Rocket League and Tekken 7 within the European e-Sports Championship-2022.

“The national qualifying stage will be held in April 2022 and Azerbaijani citizens older 16 will be able to take part in it,” the president of Azerbaijan Cybersport Federation said. “Registration for the national stage is available at: https://baku2022.azkif.az/eng.php .”

Aliyev said that the athletes will play one-on-one in Tekken 7 while in Rocket League - in teams (three on three).

“The start of the competition is scheduled for May 26-29,” the president of Azerbaijan Cybersport Federation said. “The members of the European e-Sports Federation (which currently includes 41 countries) are expected to attend the European stage (May 26-29, 2022).”

Aliyev added that moreover, officials of the European e-Sports Federation will take part in the European e-Sports Championship-2022.

The president of the Azerbaijan Cybersport Federation said that the European e-Sports Championship 2022 will be held on May 26-29, 2022 in Baku while on July 5-10, 2022 in Romania’s Cluj city (CS:GO).

Aliyev added that cyber football competitions will be held in Podgorica, Montenegro in August 2022 while on September 20-25, 2022 - in the capital of Albania, Tirana (Free Fire and Dota 2).

The upcoming TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office is comprised of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the chief technology officer of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish government institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

