Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee Chairman Tahir Budagov and Serbian ambassador Dragan Vladisavljevic have discussed opportunities for bilateral cooperation in statistics.

During the February 28 meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in all areas, particularly statistics.

They also discussed other issues of mutual interest and exchanged perspectives on potential areas and opportunities for collaboration.

Azerbaijan and Serbia collaborate in a variety of economic sectors. The Azerbaijan-Serbia Declaration on Strategic Partnership, signed in 2013, and the Joint Action Plan on Strategic Partnership, signed in 2018, laid the groundwork for the development of relations.

Last year, Azerbaijan and Serbia have signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for persons holding general civil passports. The agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of general civil passports was signed during a meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Nikola Selakovic, on the sidelines of the high-level meeting commemorating the Non-Aligned Movement's 60th anniversary in Belgrade on October 11, 2021.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia amounted to $9.2 million in 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $758,650 in January 2022.

