By Trend

Azerbaijan and Russia discussed the issues of timely and prompt solutions to problems arising in international cargo transportation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, during a video conference, the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov discussed the issues of cargo transportation by road, sea, rail, and air, as well as digitalization and simplification of border procedures with the Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Dmitry Zverev.

"The parties agreed to consider existing problems for their further resolution and joint implementation of relevant work," the ministry said.

"The high level of joint cooperation within the framework of international transport corridors, in which our countries are participants, the importance of continuing the development of relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats was also emphasized," added the ministry.

Following the online meeting, the parties signed the respective protocol.

