By Trend

The Azerbaijani and Turkish central banks are not holding any negotiations on the currency swap deal, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“The CBA refutes the information spread by several media outlets about alleged negotiations on this matter,” Rustamov said.

Rustamov added that the central banks of the two countries are actively cooperating in several spheres.

