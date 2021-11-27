By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 86.887 manat (2.76 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.073,406 manat, decreasing by 2.86 percent or 90.63 manat compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Nov. 15
|
3156,823
|
Nov. 22
|
3142,612
|
Nov. 16
|
3170,313
|
Nov. 23
|
3073,83
|
Nov. 17
|
3152,089
|
Nov. 24
|
3048,134
|
Nov. 18
|
3173,849
|
Nov. 25
|
3046,732
|
Nov. 19
|
3167,108
|
Nov. 26
|
3055,725
|
Average weekly
|
3164,036
|
Average weekly
|
3073,406
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.944 manat (4.62 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 40.7 manats, which is 4.2 percent less than last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Nov. 15
|
42,435
|
Nov. 22
|
42,0453
|
Nov. 16
|
42,697
|
Nov. 23
|
41,293
|
Nov. 17
|
42,431
|
Nov. 24
|
40,0278
|
Nov. 18
|
42,577
|
Nov. 25
|
40,1286
|
Nov. 19
|
42,366
|
Nov. 26
|
40,1009
|
Average weekly
|
42,501
|
Average weekly
|
40,7191
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1.707,069 manat, which is 0.05 percent less compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 85.272 manat (4.83 percent).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Nov. 15
|
1823,3435
|
Nov. 22
|
1765,17
|
Nov. 16
|
1853,2635
|
Nov. 23
|
1739,721
|
Nov. 17
|
1816,6285
|
Nov. 24
|
1665,167
|
Nov. 18
|
1808,6725
|
Nov. 25
|
1685,389
|
Nov. 19
|
1804,975
|
Nov. 26
|
1679,898
|
Average weekly
|
1821,3666
|
Average weekly
|
1707,069
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 323.621 manat (9.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,303.362 manat, which is 9.48 percent (346.278 manats) less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Nov. 15
|
3545,809
|
Nov. 22
|
3517,615
|
Nov. 16
|
3637,184
|
Nov. 23
|
3382,558
|
Nov. 17
|
3679,9135
|
Nov. 24
|
3219,01
|
Nov. 18
|
3733,438
|
Nov. 25
|
3203,633
|
Nov. 19
|
3651,855
|
Nov. 26
|
3193,994
|
Average weekly
|
3649,64
|
Average weekly
|
3303,362
