By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov have discussed transport and ICT cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting held in Baku on September 9, the parties underlined the importance of the unification of tariffs for transportation and synchronization of customs procedures in order to increase the volume of freight traffic along international transport corridors passing through both countries.

It should be noted that a Kazakh delegation led by Bakhyt Sultanov is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the 17th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh joint intergovernmental trade and economic cooperation commission held in Baku on September 9.

As part of the meeting, officials are expected to discuss the activities implemented on the status of bilateral relations in the trade, economic, energy, transport, logistics, industrial, information and communication technologies, agriculture, and food security spheres since the 16th session of the intergovernmental commission held in Baku on October 9, 2019.

The foreign trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $61.4 million in the first seven months of 2021.

Presently, over 700 companies with Azerbaijani capital are registered in Kazakhstan, and about 60 companies with Kazakh capital are registered in Azerbaijan.

The main export products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are mineral resources (oil and gas), chemical raw materials, grain, barley, tobacco products, carbon steel rolling, and electrical equipment. Azerbaijan exports petroleum products extracted from bituminous materials, ethylene polymers, components for machines and mechanisms, prefabricated buildings, etc. to Kazakhstan.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz