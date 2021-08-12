By Vugar Khalilov

The Russian airline Nordwind Airlines (North Wind LLC) will start operating flights on the Perm-Baku direction from August 18.

The flights will be operated weekly on Wednesdays by Boeing-737 airliners, the company reprentative told local media on August 12.

The duration of the flight is four hours and the flights will be carried out on August 18-25 and September 1-October 28.

Since June, the Perm-Baku flights have been served by the Ural Airlines on Thursdays. The workload of the first aircraft carrying the flights was 72 percent.

Founded in August 2008 by the Russian and Turkish branches of tour operator Pegas Touristic, Nordwind is one of the largest airlines in Russia in terms of passenger numbers (2.94 million passengers in 2020).

Nordwind Airlines primarily operates service between Russia and holiday destinations around the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean.

—

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz