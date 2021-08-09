Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on approving the ‘E-House of SMEs’ portal on August 9.

According to the order, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan was instructed to undertake necessary measures for integrating the mentioned portal into the Electronic Government Information System within the president’s order ‘On approval of rules of formation, maintenance, integration and archiving of state information resources and systems and other measures in connection with electronic government’ No. 263 dated September 12, 2018.

The Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) was instructed to take necessary measures on forming and functioning of the ‘E-House of SMEs’ portal, to ensure provision of electronic services of state bodies (institutions) in the Houses of SMEs, included in the Electronic Register of Public Services, as well as integrated into the Electronic Government Information System (EHIS).

Besides, the agency was instructed to take, together with the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan, necessary measures to ensure the security of the portal, to take measures together with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies to transfer the portal to the ‘Government Cloud’.

For the aim to ensure the centralized access to information and the provision of relevant electronic services, the state bodies (institutions) will take the necessary measures to integrate specialized state information resources and systems into EHIS.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz