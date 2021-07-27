By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Serbia plan to sign documents on the liberalization of the visa regime and the establishment of direct flights, Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister Nikola Selakovic has said.

He made this remark during the joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on July 26.

“These and other documents will be signed this autumn, which will create great opportunities for the cooperation development between the two countries,” the minister said.

Moreover, the minister underlined that Serbia pays special attention to cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Noting the good cooperation development between the two countries in the economic sphere, Selakovic emphasized that many Azerbaijani companies operate in Serbia, in particular, in the industry field.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani FM underlined that an increase in trade turnover has been observed between the two countries. He added that the issue of the turnover increase is being discussed.

“After the liberation of our lands, a new situation arose in the region and a lot of work is underway to restore these territories. We held discussions in this sphere,” Bayramov said.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia amounted to $5 million in the first half of 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9 million in 2020.

The two countries signed the Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2013 and the Joint Strategic Partnership Action Plan in 2018.

