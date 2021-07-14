By Trend

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will organize an auction for vehicles belonging to several state entities on July 27, a source in the committee told Trend.

According to the source, 11 vehicles of the Academy of the State Security Service named after Heydar Aliyev, ‘Project-Research Center of the Cadastre and Land Management’ LLC under the Service of the Cadastre of Real Estate and Address Register, and Car Fleet Department directly subordinate to the Main Department of Logistics of the Interior Ministry.

The initial prices for the vehicles will range from 2,500 manat ($1,470) to 8,000 manat ($4,710).

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer.

