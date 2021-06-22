By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s mining company AzerGold CJSC has started active exploration works at the Heydag ore deposit located in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the company’s press service reported on June 21.

The company’s geologists started drilling in the Ortakend-Khanaga gold and Ortakend copper-porphyry deposits in the region in June.

Some 31 wells with a total depth of 5,000 meters will be drilled at the Ortakend-Khanaga gold deposit and 13 wells with a total depth of 3,000 meters at the Ortakend copper-porphyry deposit at the initial stage according to the approved plan.

The Ortakend-Khanaga deposit, located in the northeastern Julfa district, has potential in terms of discovering specific gold, complex copper-porphyry and epithermal sulfide ores.

AzerGold carried out geophysical works in the Ortakend-Khanaga deposit back in 2017 and drilled 30 exploration wells with a volume of 5,800 meters in 2018.

The company decided to continue exploration work in 2021 based on the laboratory analysis of 2,879 in the deposit.

After successful completion of the exploration work, AzerGold will develop a joint action plan with reputable international consulting companies, within the reserves calculation, approval and preparation of deposits for exploitation.

