SIM cards supporting 4G are provided free of charge.

Azercell's campaign to win a 5GB monthly internet package continues. As a part of the campaign launched in October last year, the SIM cards of more than 100,000 Azercell subscribers have been changed. Each of them received a new SIM card supporting 4G, as well as a 5Gb monthly internet package.

Challenges of modern times force the use of high technology in any field (banking, transport, security, healthcare, utilities, and other areas).

Currently, Azercell's 4G network provides a download speed of up to 240 Mbps and upload speed of up to 95 Mbps. Azercell's 4G technology allows subscribers to use mobile TV, video conferencing, online games more easily, make uninterrupted voice calls via various programs, watch large videos in higher quality, download and transfer these files faster and more.

To take advantage of 4G, it is necessary to have a mobile phone that supports 4G and a USIM SIM card to use the LTE network. To check 4G support on your SIM card, SMS 4G to 2525. If SIM Card fails, you may change the SIMs and get the offer in any sales or service points free of charge and receive a 5 GB internet package as a one-time bonus. Note that the Campaign applies only to subscribers who have an old non-4G (non-LTE) SIM card.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 94% and population coverage 98.7%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz