Azerbaijan’s Food and Safety Agency has suspended import of poultry, live birds and animal products from some regions of South Africa, Albania, Iraq, the Kingdom of Lesotho and the UK over bird flu concerns.

The World Organization for Animal Health reported that a highly pathogenic disease "bird flu" has been found in Albania's Durres, Tirana, Kukes, Iraq's Basra, the UK's North Yorkshire, Lisburn, Castlerie, the Kingdom of Lesotho, as well as South Africa's province of KwaZulu - Natal territorial-administrative units.

The Food and Safety Agency is taking relevant measures in line with Organization's warning against infectious animal diseases that may enter Azerbaijan's territory from other countries.

In this regard, the Agency has imposed temporary import restrictions on all types of live birds, poultry and animal products from the above-mentioned territories.

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to take relevant measures to strengthen control over vehicles arriving and passing through the mentioned territories.

Earlier, the Agency imposed a temporary ban on the import of poultry from some territories of Bulgaria, Korea, Ukraine, Estonia, Kuwait, Germany, Northern Ireland, Poland, Romania, Iran, Sweden, Vietnam, Iraq, India, Wales, France, England, Finland, the Netherlands, Mali, Scotland, the Czech Republic and Belgium into Azerbaijan after the World Organization for Animal Health’s warning.

Set up in 2017, the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency is a central executive authority, which oversees the regulation of food safety standards, risk assessment, official registration of food products and their packaging materials, issue of food safety certificates to exported food products.

