By Ayya Lmahamad

Possibilities on expanding economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Spain were discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Foundation Acting Head Yusif Abdullayev and Charge d’Affaires of Spain in Azerbaijan Ignacio Sanchez Taboada.

During the meeting, Adbullayev briefed the participants on the favorable business and investment environment created in the country. He informed about the work done by the foundation to promote Azerbaijani products abroad and the expansion of export geography. In addition, he noted the role of business contracts in economic cooperation development.

In turn, Charge d’Affairs stressed the importance of business meetings in expanding economic partnership.

The parties discussed the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain in the field of investment and exports.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Spain amounted to $371.5 million during the period of January-May 2021. Of the total turnover, exports amounted to $342.4 million while imports to $29.1 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $427.3 million in 2020.

