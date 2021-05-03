By Trend
The prices of precious metals, except palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on May 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold rose by 10.5910 manat or $6.23 (0.35 percent) and made up 3,016.191 manat or $1,775.2726 per ounce.
The price of silver grew by 0.0802 manat or 4.7 cents (0.18 percent) and amounted to 44.175 manat ($26.0006).
The price of platinum went up by 3.6975 manat or $2.1763 (0.18 percent) and made 2,052.7925 manat ($1,118).
The price of palladium decreased by 15.8355 manat or $9.32 (0.31 percent) and stood at 5,024.4435 manat ($2,940).
In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 72.6835 manat or $42.76 (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 1.7089 manat or $1.01 (4 percent) per ounce, platinum edged down by 8.4575 manat or $4.98 per ounce (0.4 percent), while palladium increased by 485.894 manat or $285.85 (10.7 percent).
On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 147.8065 manat or $86.95 (5.2 percent), silver grew by 18.7672 manat or $11.04 (73.9 percent), platinum spiked by 741.506 manat or $436.22 (56.5 percent), and palladium surged by 1,684.122 manat or $990.76 (50.4 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
May 3, 2021
|
3,016.191
|
44.175
|
2,052.7925
|
5,024.4435
|
May 2, 2021
|
3,005.6
|
44.0948
|
2,049.095
|
5,040.279
|
May 3, 2021
|
2,943.5075
|
42.4661
|
2,061.25
|
4,538.5495
|
May 3, 2020
|
2,868.3845
|
25.4078
|
1,311.2865
|
3,340.3215
|
Change in a day
|
in man.
|
10.5910
|
0.0802
|
3.6975
|
-15.8355
|
in %
|
0.35
|
0.18
|
0.18
|
-0.31
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
72.6835
|
1.7089
|
-8.4575
|
485.8940
|
in %
|
2.5
|
4.0
|
-0.4
|
10.7
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
147.8065
|
18.7672
|
741.506
|
1,684.122
|
in %
|
5.2
|
73.9
|
56.5
|
50.4
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz