By Trend

The prices of precious metals, except palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on May 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 10.5910 manat or $6.23 (0.35 percent) and made up 3,016.191 manat or $1,775.2726 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.0802 manat or 4.7 cents (0.18 percent) and amounted to 44.175 manat ($26.0006).

The price of platinum went up by 3.6975 manat or $2.1763 (0.18 percent) and made 2,052.7925 manat ($1,118).

The price of palladium decreased by 15.8355 manat or $9.32 (0.31 percent) and stood at 5,024.4435 manat ($2,940).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 72.6835 manat or $42.76 (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 1.7089 manat or $1.01 (4 percent) per ounce, platinum edged down by 8.4575 manat or $4.98 per ounce (0.4 percent), while palladium increased by 485.894 manat or $285.85 (10.7 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 147.8065 manat or $86.95 (5.2 percent), silver grew by 18.7672 manat or $11.04 (73.9 percent), platinum spiked by 741.506 manat or $436.22 (56.5 percent), and palladium surged by 1,684.122 manat or $990.76 (50.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 3, 2021 3,016.191 44.175 2,052.7925 5,024.4435 May 2, 2021 3,005.6 44.0948 2,049.095 5,040.279 May 3, 2021 2,943.5075 42.4661 2,061.25 4,538.5495 May 3, 2020 2,868.3845 25.4078 1,311.2865 3,340.3215 Change in a day in man. 10.5910 0.0802 3.6975 -15.8355 in % 0.35 0.18 0.18 -0.31 Change in a month in man. 72.6835 1.7089 -8.4575 485.8940 in % 2.5 4.0 -0.4 10.7 Change in a year in man. 147.8065 18.7672 741.506 1,684.122 in % 5.2 73.9 56.5 50.4

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz