By Trend

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Apr.23 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold lowered by 9.4945 manat or $5.58 (0.31 percent) and made up 3,034.687 manat or $1,785.11 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.5038 manat or 30 cents (1.12 percent) and amounted to 44.4751 manat ($26.16).

The price of platinum went down by 8.7635 manat or $5.15 (0.42 percent) and equaled to 2,054.127 manat ($1,208.31).

The price of palladium declined by 47.6 manat or $28 (0.85 percent) and stood at 4,834.732 manat ($2,843.96).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 87.8305 manat or $51.66 (3 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 0.1762 manat or 10 cents (0.4 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 0.238 manat or 14 cents per ounce, while palladium increased by 285.889 manat or $168.17 (6.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 121.5415 manat or $71.49 (4.2 percent), silver grew by 18.5786 manat or $10.93 (71.7 percent), platinum spiked by 756.109 manat or $444.77 (58.3 percent), and palladium surged by 1,526.5745 manat or $897.98 (46.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.23, 2021 3,034.687 44.4751 2,054.127 4,834.732 Apr.22, 2021 3,044.1815 44.9789 2,062.8905 4,882.332 Mar.23, 2021 2,946.8565 44.2989 2,054.365 4,548.843 Apr.23, 2020 2,913.1455 25.8965 1,298.018 3,308.1575 Change in a day in man. -9.4945 -0.5038 -8.7635 -47.6 in % -0.31 -1.12 -0.42 -0.97 Change in a month in man. 87.8305 0.1762 -0.238 285.889 in % 3 0.4 0 6.3 Change in a year in man. 121.5415 18.5786 756.109 1,526.5745 in % 4.2 71.7 58.3 46,1

---

