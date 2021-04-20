By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on April 20, with the exception of gold, increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 7.361 manat or $4.33 (0.24 percent), amounting to 3,013.2755 manat or $1,772, and an ounce of silver rose by 0.2741 manat or 16 cents (0.63 percent), to 44.1181 manat or $25.9. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 2.9325 manat or $1.7 (0.14 percent) and amounted to 2,057.8925 manat or $1,210, and per ounce of palladium - by 28.968 manat or $17 (0.61 percent), to 4,746.094 manat or $2,791.

In monthly terms, the price per ounce of gold increased by 66.419 manat or $39 (2.3 percent), and the price per ounce of silver decreased by 0.1808 manat or 10 cents (0.4 percent). The price per ounce of platinum rose by 3.5275 manat or $2.07 (0.2 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 197.251 manat or $116 (4.3 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose in price by 152.2095 manat or $89.5 (5.3 percent), silver - by 18.1718 manat or $10.6 (70 percent), platinum - by 733.89 manat or $431.7 (55.4 percent), and palladium rose in price by 987.649 manat $580.9 (26.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.19, 2021 3,013.2755 44.1181 2,057.8925 4,746.094 Apr.16, 2021 3,020.6365 43.844 2,054.96 4,717.126 Mar.19, 2021 2,946.8565 44.2989 2,054.365 4,548.843 Apr.19, 2020 2,861.066 25.9463 1,324.0025 3,758.445 Change in a day in man. -7.361 0.2741 2.9325 28.968 in % -0.24 0.63 0.14 0.61 Change in a month in man. 66.419 -0.1808 3.5275 197.251 in % 2.3 -0.4 0.2 4.3 Change in a year in man. 152.2095 18.1718 733.89 987.649 in % 5.3 70 55.4 26.3

