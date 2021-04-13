By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s export of non-oil products increased by 16.4 percent year-on-year in January-March 2021, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on April 12.

Jabbarov stated that the value of non-oil products export reached $501.6 million during the first quarter of the year.

"This is an indicator of the sustainability of Azerbaijani economy, even during the pandemic," the minister underlined.

He also emphasized that during the reported period, there was the largest volume of non-oil export compared to the same periods of the years of independence.

"For the first time, export of non-oil products exceeded $500 million in the first three months of the year," Jabbarov added.

Earlier, the minister announced that Azerbaijan’s business environment was entering a recovery period after the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the country’s business environment will be further improved. He stated that the measures would be taken to achieve SME's significant share in GDP, promote their participation in public procurement and boost business transparency.

The task is set of sustainable diversification of the economy, and in this regard, it’s planned to develop a concept that will contribute to the growth of non-oil exports. The volume of export of non-oil goods is planned to double by 2025.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz