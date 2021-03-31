By Ayya Lmahamad

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia has increased by $126.9 million over January-February 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported.

In the first two months of the year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $227.6 million, in comparison to $100.7 during the corresponding period of 2020.

Out of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Georgia amounted to $216.5 million, while the import amounted to $11 million.

Moreover, Georgia was Azerbaijan's sixth main trading partner during the reported period.

Earlier, it was reported that some 497 million cubic meters of gas were exported from Azerbaijan to Georgia in January-February 2021.

Furthermore, in the first two months of the year, Azerbaijan exported 299.7 million kWh of electricity to Georgia thus accounting for 36.2 percent of this country’s total electricity imports.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.

Azerbaijan was also Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $536.2 million in 2020. Out of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Georgia amounted to $461.9 million, while import from Georgia to $74.2 million.

