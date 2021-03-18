By Trend

The delegation headed by Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli, who is in Azerbaijan on a working visit, met with representatives of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the ministry told Trend on March 17.

The views on forest protection, water resources management, mitigation of consequences of climate change, hydrometeorology and other issues of mutual interest were exchanged at the meeting. The parties also discussed the prospects for future cooperation.

During the meeting, a two-year work program (2021-2023) was signed between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of meteorology and forestry.

