By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s gold mining company AzerGold CJSC and GEOSERVICE GGI have signed a contract worth AZN 49,850 ($29,323) for the use of wastes from the country’s Dashkasan ore deposit, local media reported on February 23.

GEOSERVICE GGI, a geological exploration company set up in 2020, won the tender announced earlier by AzerGold for research work on the assessment of prospects of industrial use of waste from the Dashkasan deposit and for the complex mining of rare, noble and non-ferrous metals.

It should be noted that in accordance with the presidential order of August 2020, AzerGold CJSC launched geophysical research and geological exploration work within the framework of the preparation of a primary assessment document for re-commissioning the Dashkasan iron ore field.

Dashkasan iron ore deposit is Azerbaijan’s only iron ore deposit with the proven reserves of 350 million tons of ore. The deposit was continuously exploited from 1954 to 1994, during which 92 million tons of minerals were extracted.

“AzerGold” CJSC is a national mining company established on February 11, 2016.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

