By Trend

Together with the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency and relevant structures, the measures are being taken to remove restrictions on the export of apples from Azerbaijan to Russia, Trend reports on Feb. 16 with reference to the Agency.

The videoconference meetings on this issue were held between the delegations of the Food Safety Agency and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of the Russian Federation.

The broad discussions related to the restrictions on the export of apples were also held.

The employees of the Agency carried out monitoring in the enterprises supplying apples.

As a result of the negotiations, 37 enterprises supplying apples received permits to export their products to Russia.

"The export forecast related to these enterprises in 2021 is 88,232 tons of apples," the message said.

Some 67 enterprises supplying apples exported 66,924 tons to the Russian Federation in 2020.

The Food Safety Agency and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision continue to actively discuss the corresponding issues.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz