The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Feb.16 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 4.539 manat or $2.67 (0.15 percent) and amounted to 3,104.489 manat or $1,826.17 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.6239 manat or 37 cents (1.33 percent) and amounted to 47.4531 manat ($27.91).

The price of platinum went up by 91.0775 manat or $53.57 (4.18 percent) and amounted to 2,267.5025 manat ($1,333.82).

The price of palladium climbed by 55.1735 manat or $32.45 (1.36 percent) and amounted to 4,112.895 manat ($2,419.35).

In monthly terms, the price of gold declined by 44.6675 manat or $26.27 (1.4 percent) per ounce, silver edged up by 3.9713 manat or $2.34 (9.1 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 380.137 manat or $223.61 (20.1 percent) per ounce, and palladium rose by 14.2375 manat or $8.37 (0.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold surged by 427.397 manat or $251.41 (16 percent), silver grew by 17.4485 manat or $10.26 (58.2 percent), platinum rose by 614.397 manat or $361.41 (37.2 percent), and palladium increased by 40.154 manat or $23.62 (1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb.16, 2021 3,104.489 47.4531 2,267.5025 4,112.895 Feb.15, 2021 3,099.95 46.8292 2,176.425 4,057.7215 Jan.16, 2021 3,149.1565 43.4818 1,887.3655 4,098.6575 Feb.16, 2020 2,677.092 30.0046 1,653.1055 4,153.049 Change in a day in man. 4.539 0.6239 91.0775 55.1735 in % 0.15 1.33 4.18 1.36 Change in a month in man. -44.6675 3.9713 380.137 14.2375 in % -1.4 9.1 20.1 0.3 Change in a year in man. 427.397 17.4485 614.397 -40.154 in % 16 58.2 37.2 -1

