Countries from around the world continue to show interest in involvement in restoring Azerbaijan’s newly-liberated lands after the war in Autumn ended three decades of Armenian occupation.

Japanese companies are interested in participating in the restoration and reconstruction work to be carried out in the energy field in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Japan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada has said.

Wada made the remarks during the meeting with Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on January 19.

The ambassador stressed the importance of the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity for the future development of the country.

In turn, the minister noted that Azerbaijan has close cooperation with Japanese government agencies and financial institutions in the energy sector. He added that Japanese companies are implementing a number of successful projects in this area.

Furthermore, the participants were briefed on the plans for the restoration of liberated territories and the creation of a green energy zone, as well as the renewable energy potential of these territories.

The parties discussed prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the energy field between the two countries, future cooperation opportunities, and exchange of experience and information in the relevant field.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation in the mentioned areas and other issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $200.4 million in 2020. Of the total turnover, Azerbaijan’s export to Japan amounted to $5.3 million, while import from Japan to $195.1 million.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President stated that companies from friendly countries will take part in the reconstruction works to be carried out in liberated territories.

"Large-scale construction work will be carried out. Of course, first of all, Azerbaijani companies will take part in this work, and we will invite companies from countries that are friendly to us," he stated.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

